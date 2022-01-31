Auto dealer looking to buy out an existing vehicle lease?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the automotive microchip shortage continue to be a problem, auto dealers are buying out more existing leased vehicles to help compensate the depleted inventory.

Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of swapalease.com, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some advice for car owners if they approached by a dealer wanting to buy out their existing lease.

“If you don’t need to replace that vehicle, it’s probably a great deal for you and this would be a good time to unload that car,” Hall said. “But if you do need to replace it with another vehicle, one of the first questions I would ask that dealer is what’s next? What can I do after I trade this car into you or sell you this car? What are my options? Make sure those make sense before going through with that transaction.”

Hall also expanded on the state of the auto industry right now.

What the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.