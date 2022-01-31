2 indicted in 4th of July murder of 7-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were indicted Monday in a triple shooting that killed a 7-year-old boy and left two women injured.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a jury indicted Jordan Pittman and Angieline Kennedy on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

The DA’s office says a vehicle pulled up to a home on North Montgomery Street near Jackson Avenue around 11 p.m. on July 4, 2021, and a passenger opened fire.

The gunfire struck 7-year-old Kelby Shorty who was playing in the yard. Investigators say he died at the scene.

Another woman was shot in the arm and leg and the second woman was shot in the upper thigh. They were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The DA’s office says bullets also struck the home where five people, including three children under the age of 10, were inside. Luckily, no one else was hit.

Pittman is behind bars on a bond set at $1 million. Kennedy’s bond is $100,000.

