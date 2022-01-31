Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2 indicted in 4th of July murder of 7-year-old boy

Angieline Kennedy and Jordan Pittman indicted in murder of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty
Angieline Kennedy and Jordan Pittman indicted in murder of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were indicted Monday in a triple shooting that killed a 7-year-old boy and left two women injured.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a jury indicted Jordan Pittman and Angieline Kennedy on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

The DA’s office says a vehicle pulled up to a home on North Montgomery Street near Jackson Avenue around 11 p.m. on July 4, 2021, and a passenger opened fire.

The gunfire struck 7-year-old Kelby Shorty who was playing in the yard. Investigators say he died at the scene.

Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.
Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.(Family)

Another woman was shot in the arm and leg and the second woman was shot in the upper thigh. They were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The DA’s office says bullets also struck the home where five people, including three children under the age of 10, were inside. Luckily, no one else was hit.

Pittman is behind bars on a bond set at $1 million. Kennedy’s bond is $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

Pervis Payne in court
Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently
Young girl injured after being hit by school bus
Latest health order expires in Shelby County
I-240 crash
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240