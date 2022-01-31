Advertise with Us
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial. The McMichaels have reportedly reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST
(CNN) - Two of the men convicted of killing 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have reached a plea deal on hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors negotiated the agreement with Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael.

They are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for Arbery’s murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting video of the murder, was not mentioned in the deal.

An attorney for Arbery’s mother says the family is “devastated” by the agreement.

The lawyer called it a “back room deal” and vowed to oppose it when it goes to the court for consideration Monday.

