12.9K active virus cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 715 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across the county with no additional deaths reported since Sunday.

There has been a total of 221,197 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic started and the death toll is up to 2,915 as of Monday.

There are also another 259 new pediatric cases.

SCHD says there are 12,974 active cases with 4,288 of those among children in Shelby County.

The lastest weekly positivity rate is on the decline with the rate for the week of Jan. 16 coming in at 23.5%.

Health leaders say the best way to continue battling COVID-19 and its variants is to get vaccinated.

Shelby County vaccine data:

1,190,291 total vaccinations administered

552,933 total people vaccinated

5,851 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Keep track of Shelby County’s COVID-19 data at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Cthereopyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.