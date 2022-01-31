Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

12.9K active virus cases reported in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - SCHD
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - SCHD(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 715 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across the county with no additional deaths reported since Sunday.

There has been a total of 221,197 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic started and the death toll is up to 2,915 as of Monday.

There are also another 259 new pediatric cases.

SCHD says there are 12,974 active cases with 4,288 of those among children in Shelby County.

The lastest weekly positivity rate is on the decline with the rate for the week of Jan. 16 coming in at 23.5%.

Health leaders say the best way to continue battling COVID-19 and its variants is to get vaccinated.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 1,190,291 total vaccinations administered
  • 552,933 total people vaccinated
  • 5,851 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Keep track of Shelby County’s COVID-19 data at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Cthereopyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

Shelby County health order
Latest health order expires in Shelby County
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/30/22
COVID-19 numbers trend down as January comes to a close
The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine
Daily COVID cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but on average, more than 2,200 people are...
COVID hospitalizations declining but deaths still alarmingly high