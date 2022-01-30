Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Published: Jan. 30, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an incident at the Double Tree hotel on Sanderlin Avenue Saturday night.
Police say two juveniles were located in the pool. One was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, and the other was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
