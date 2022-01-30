Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an incident at the Double Tree hotel on Sanderlin Avenue Saturday night.

Police say two juveniles were located in the pool. One was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, and the other was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At 8:57 pm last night, MPD responded to 5069 Sanderlin regarding a drowning where two juveniles were located in the pool. One male was xported to Baptist critical and was pronounced deceased. The second male was xported to LeBonheur critical. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 30, 2022

