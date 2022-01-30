Prevailing sunshine and warming temperatures continue... for now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our dry weather continues along with a warming trend. Temperatures will be seasonable today with above-average temperatures returning Monday and Tuesday, all ahead of a cold front that brings a blast of cold air for the end of the week.

NORMAL HIGH: 52

NORMAL LOW: 34

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 50s and westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s and light winds.

THIS WEEK: Temperatures will continue to rise as highs will reach the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front will approach on Tuesday and will bring scattered showers Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s despite the rain and clouds and lows in the mid 30s. Rain could end as a light wintry mix Thursday with falling temperatures. On Thursday temperatures will be in the 30s and lows in the teens Thursday night. Friday will be dry but skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows near 20.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will be chilly and dry with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s both days.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

