Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Polar Plunge helps Special Olympics

A Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Lake Walcott in Greene County. The event was held as a...
A Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Lake Walcott in Greene County. The event was held as a fundraiser for Special Olympics.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE Co., Ark. (KAIT) - If you were driving through Greene County Saturday, you may have seen people jumping into Lake Walcott at Crowley’s Ridge State Park.

While the temperatures and water were cold, the work was being done to help raise money for Special Olympics.

A Polar Plunge event was held Saturday at the park.

The annual event not helps the group but gave people a chance to receive three different $1,000 cash prizes.

Skip Schalk, the Area 1 Training Director for Special Olympics, said the Polar Plunge helps people in need.

“We raised over $22,000 today. One of our biggest plunges of the past three to five years, and this plunge benefits all of our coaches and athletes to provide free trainings and events for students and adults with intellectual disabilities,” Schalk said.

According to the Special Olympics Arkansas website, several Polar Plunge events will be held in Region 8 this year.

They include Feb. 5 in Blytheville, Feb. 8 at A-State/Jonesboro, Feb. 19 at Batesville and Feb. 26 in Mountain Home and Searcy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Suspects wanted in gas station carjacking on Germantown Parkway
Scene of fatal crash on Shelby Dr. involving Memphis officer
THP confirms name of deceased driver in crash involving MPD officer
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

Latest News

Nicholas Alexander's family released balloons Saturday, two days after he would have turned 21.
142 homicides in Memphis remain unsolved from 2021
Memphis Police Department boosting recruitment efforts
Memphis Police Department boosting recruitment efforts
JSU to preserve historic photos, legacy through Getty Images grant
A potential police recruit tries the basic agilities test at the Memphis Police Expo on Saturday.
Hundreds of potential recruits attend Memphis Police expo