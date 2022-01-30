Lee to deliver fourth State of the State address Monday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fourth State of the State address Monday night.

Lee says he plans to outline his budget and legislative priorities for the year.

He will likely focus much of his attention on education and the economy.

The governor wants to overhaul Tennessee’s 30-year-old education funding formula for K-12 public schools.

Lee says the current formula is not only outdated but complicated.

“Our schools are significantly different than they were 30 years ago. Our approach to learning is different than it was 30 years ago,” Lee said.

Earlier this month, Lee’s administration released the framework of a new formula, but it’s unclear if lawmakers will pass legislation this year to implement it.

It would be a monumental achievement for Lee as he looks ahead to a reelection campaign later this year.

Tennessee Democrats released a prebuttal address to Lee’s State of the State.

State Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, who delivered his party’s prebuttal address, says Lee hasn’t done enough for education.

“Every Tennessee child no matter their zip code deserves the highest quality education that can possibly be provided,” said Dixie. “It’s time the governor do his job and give educators a raise that hits their bank accounts.”

Lee will likely tout Tennessee’s economic recovery from the pandemic and large projects like Ford’s Blue Oval City in Haywood County.

“Only Tennessee can deliver the workforce and the quality of life that will make this project a success,” Lee said when announcing the project last fall.

But Democrats, who have been highly critical of Lee’s response to the pandemic, say too many Tennesseans have been left behind.

“In the governor’s world, the economy is measured by corporate profits, Wall Street stocks, and meetings with CEOs,” said Dixie. “In the real world, where most Tennesseans live, the stock market is not the economy.”

The governor’s State of the State address is set for Monday night at 6 p.m.

Action News 5 will have full coverage of the governor’s State of the State address tomorrow night.

A news crew will be in Nashville for the governor’s speech and will bring you reaction from both sides of the aisle.

