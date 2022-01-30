Advertise with Us
COVID-19 numbers trend down as January comes to a close

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/30/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/30/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just one day left in the month, active COVID-19 cases are still slowly dropping.

Currently, there are 12,763 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with 4,236 of them being pediatric cases.

Today, the Shelby County Health Department reported876 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths within the last 24-hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 220,482 and 2,915 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,025 cases per day for the last seven days.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 23.5% for the week ending in January 22.

Shelby County is averaging 791 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 552,715 total people vaccinated
  • 1,189,282 total vaccinations administered
  • 5,539 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

