One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crash in Memphis Friday night left one person dead.

Memphis police responded to the two-vehicle accident at I-140 and Warford at 9:35 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.