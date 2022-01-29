Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis

One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis
One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crash in Memphis Friday night left one person dead.

Memphis police responded to the two-vehicle accident at I-140 and Warford at 9:35 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Suspects wanted in gas station carjacking on Germantown Parkway
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says

Latest News

Man dies after Memphis shooting; police investigating
Big weekend for Grizzlies basketball should boost Memphis economy
Big weekend for Grizzlies basketball should boost Memphis economy
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Judge grants suspects in Young Dolph's murder one week to find attorneys
Judge grants suspects in Young Dolph's murder one week to find attorneys