One man indicted for two counts of first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jacquez Howell was indicted for a drive-by shooting that left two dead in September 2021.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, on September 13, 2021, a dark Nissan stopped in the middle of Eldridge Avenue and multiple shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle.

The shots hit a nearby red Pontiac and killed two men that were inside the car. Police says they found at least 32 shell casings on the scene of the shooting.

The report says that two days later Howell was seen driving the Nissan involved in the shooting and police pulled him over after a chase and caught him after he attempted to escape on foot from the officers. Police learned the Nissan Howell was driving was reported stolen two months earlier

Howell was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

