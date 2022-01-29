Man dies after Memphis shooting; police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Friday evening.

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Cazassa shortly before 7 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information is currently available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

