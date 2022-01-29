Advertise with Us
Hundreds of potential recruits attend Memphis Police expo

A potential police recruit tries the basic agilities test at the Memphis Police Expo on Saturday.
By Brandon Richard
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department hopes a hiring expo will help it recruit more officers.

Hundreds of potential recruits showed up to the expo on Saturday, which was held at police headquarters and city hall.

MPD is looking to fill its ranks with people from all backgrounds.

Assistant Police Chief Shawn Jones says he hopes it helps move the department closer to its goal of 2,500 officers.

“We’re looking for everybody because we think everybody that comes into an organization adds something different, and when we put all that together it allows us to fight crime and just really keep our citizens safe in the community,” said Jones.

MPD has sweetened the pot by adding a $15,000 dollar signing bonus and is offering to pay $10,000 to help new recruits relocate to Memphis.

Many of the people who attended the hiring expo on Saturday already live in Memphis, including Jaquita Buchanan.

She says she has long dreamed of joining the force.

“It’s very exciting because this is something I wanted to do since I was little. Never had the courage to do it,” said Buchanan.

Hundreds of people joined Buchanan at the expo, which included an obstacle course to test physical agility.

The turnout at the expo impressed department leaders.

“It tells us people want to do good in this city. They want to see their city succeed and they want to fight crime,” said Jones.

For some who showed up to the hiring expo Saturday, it’s the first step in their journey to a new career.

For more information on the jobs available at MPD visit https://joinmpd.com/

