Health department reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/29/22
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,072 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 219,606 and 2,903 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,103 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 13,741 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 4,632 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 23.5% for the week ending in January 22.

Shelby County is averaging 736 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 552,325 total people vaccinated
  • 1,187,942 total vaccinations administered
  • 5,152 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

