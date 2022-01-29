First Alert to rising temperatures ahead of a mid-week cold front that brings a blast of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cool start to the weekend with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, but temperatures will moderate Sunday with highs in the 50s.

This warming trend will continue into the new week with high temperatures may climb into the 60s Monday and Tuesday as south winds bring warmer, moister air back to the region... all ahead of a cold front.

Rain is expected to return to the Mid-South late Tuesday and continue Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms are not expected and temperatures should be in the 50s or even low 60s so wintry precipitation is not a threat.

Rain Trend Jan 29 - Feb 4, 2022 (WMC)

However, depending on how fast the colder air rushes in and how fast the moisture moves off to the east with the passing of this cold front, we could see a transition to sleet or snow late Wednesday night or Thursday. This does not look like a scenario where accumulating snow is likely.

Cold air will settle in Friday with highs below freezing, with dry weather returning through the weekend.

7 Day forecast as of Jan 29, 2022 (WMC)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.