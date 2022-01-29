Advertise with Us
First Alert to rising temperatures ahead of a mid-week cold front that brings a blast of cold air

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cool start to the weekend with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, but temperatures will moderate Sunday with highs in the 50s.

This warming trend will continue into the new week with high temperatures may climb into the 60s Monday and Tuesday as south winds bring warmer, moister air back to the region... all ahead of a cold front.

Rain is expected to return to the Mid-South late Tuesday and continue Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms are not expected and temperatures should be in the 50s or even low 60s so wintry precipitation is not a threat.

Rain Trend Jan 29 - Feb 4, 2022
Rain Trend Jan 29 - Feb 4, 2022(WMC)

However, depending on how fast the colder air rushes in and how fast the moisture moves off to the east with the passing of this cold front, we could see a transition to sleet or snow late Wednesday night or Thursday. This does not look like a scenario where accumulating snow is likely.

Cold air will settle in Friday with highs below freezing, with dry weather returning through the weekend.

7 Day forecast as of Jan 29, 2022
7 Day forecast as of Jan 29, 2022(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

