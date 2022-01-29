Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire crews are battling a massive fire at a business in Memphis Friday night.

The fire is at a truck accessories business at Fuller and Lamar. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

