Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business

Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire crews are battling a massive fire at a business in Memphis Friday night.

The fire is at a truck accessories business at Fuller and Lamar. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

Big weekend for Grizzlies basketball should boost Memphis economy
Big weekend for Grizzlies basketball should boost Memphis economy
Judge grants suspects in Young Dolph's murder one week to find attorneys
Judge grants suspects in Young Dolph's murder one week to find attorneys
Overall violent crime rate increases in 2021 despite drop at end of the year
Overall violent crime rate increases in 2021 despite drop at end of the year
Overall violent crime rate increases in 2021 despite drop at end of the year