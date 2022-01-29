Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire crews are battling a massive fire at a business in Memphis Friday night.
The fire is at a truck accessories business at Fuller and Lamar. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
