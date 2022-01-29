Dry weekend with cool temperatures to start, but significantly wamer tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the abundant sunshine today, northerly winds will keep our temperatures on the cool side, but this will be shortly lived as temperatures tomorrow will be above average with this trend continuing through mid-week before our next chance for rain arrives.

NORMAL HIGH: 52

NORMAL LOW: 34

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonable with lows in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in hte mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Rain will move in ahead of the next big cold front Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain could end as a little wintry mix Thursday with falling temperatures, but it doesn’t look like anything significant at this time. Expect another cold blast at the end of next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens by next Friday.

