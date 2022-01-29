Advertise with Us
Chair of NGA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, highlights computer science education during Winter Meeting

The Arkansas Republican said improving computer science skills is a “national security issue.”
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Governors Association Winter Meeting is back in Washington, D.C. this year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) said his main focus during his term as chairman is to advance computer science education across the country.

Hutchinson calls it a national security issue and essential for innovation.

“We’re going to lead in training the talent for the digital age,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Arkansas requires all students to take computer science education in order to graduate high school. Hutchinson is hoping other states will start to follow suit, as he stresses the importance of shaping the next generation of technology leaders.

“We want them to have understanding of ethical responsibilities and issues around it. Data privacy, we want them to understand the future of blockchain,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “All of these are areas students need to be exposed to.”

He said the governors are also taking time to collaborate and talk through current national issues like unemployment, inflation, infrastructure and the pandemic. He added this event allows governors from both sides of the aisle to find common ground and plan for the year ahead.

The winter meeting will conclude on Sunday, where President Biden is expected to attend a dinner.

