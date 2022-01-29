Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Car given to Nebraska high school student by his late father stolen and wrecked

For one Lincoln high schooler, it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked, but it’s not just about the car. It’s what the car represented.
By Nicole Griffith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A high schooler in Nebraska has had a challenging week after his car was stolen and then wrecked. But it’s not just about the car, it’s what the car represented.

Like a typical weekday Preston Yager was in wrestling practice Monday after school at Lincoln Northeast in Lincoln, Nebraska, but this week was different.

“I was missing my phone, my ID’s, drivers license, car and keys,” Yager told KOLN.

During practice, students had gone through lockers taking most of his belongings.

“Since my car keys were missing, I figured my car is probably gone. I went out to the parking lot and it was not there,” Yager said.

A police report was filed that night. The car was found around 1 a.m., and it was wrecked. Those who stole it have been identified and cited, but because they are minors their identity isn’t public information.

The Lincoln Northeast junior feels anger and resentment, but also sadness.

“Getting that car meant a lot because the money for it was brought to me by my dad,” Yager said. “He unfortunately passed.”

Preston’s dad died serving in Iraq almost 15 years ago.

The school has surveillance cameras and apologized for the incident, but insurance won’t cover the damage.

“It’s not right and it’s not fair,” Mary Jo Yager, Preston’s mother, said. “Yeah, it’s a car and it’s a material thing, but there are a lot of feelings behind that car.”

Preston plans to enter the military and follow his parents’ footsteps after high school.

“Basically, this was kind of the last thing he could give me, and they just took it without second thought,” Preston said.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help get Preston a car with an original goal of $7,000. The amount of money raised is nearly $10,000 as of the publishing of this story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Suspects wanted in gas station carjacking on Germantown Parkway
Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Scene of fatal crash on Shelby Dr. involving Memphis officer
THP confirms name of deceased driver in crash involving MPD officer
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

Latest News

A potential police recruit tries the basic agilities test at the Memphis Police Expo on Saturday.
Hundreds of potential recruits attend Memphis Police expo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
One man indicted for two counts of first-degree murder
One man indicted for two counts of first-degree murder