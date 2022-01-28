Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman pleads guilty, sentenced in fatal hotel attack

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing two concurrent sentences in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder this week.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Shamika Fifer was sentenced to two concurrent sentences of 21 years in prison on each offense without the possibility for parole.

Back in August 2018, Fifer and her friend, 29-year-old Dave Wooten, went to the Garden Inn and Suites and American Way and Lamar Avenue where she had plans to confront a woman about an ongoing dispute, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators say Fifer had a crowbar in her hand and was fighting with the woman when another man came out of his room to intervene.

Wooten is accused of firing a handgun, shooting the man and woman multiple times. They were taken to the hospital where the man died of his injuries and the woman was critically injured but survived.

The DA’s office says Wooten pled guilty to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in 2019. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

