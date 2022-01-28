Whitehaven mass vaccination site reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Shelby County, a vaccine site at Southwest Tennessee Community College is reopening.

County, faith and health leaders say they wanted to give people who haven’t been vaccinated a convenient and safe way to get a shot.

Before the site closed, nearly 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to people across the county.

Now that over 50% of the county is fully vaccinated, health leaders are looking to increase vaccination in children, teens and minorities.

Community leaders talked about how many people wanted this site to come back and gave testimonies on how COVID-19 has affected them and people who live in Whitehaven.

The president of Methodist South Hospital pointed out since the pandemic began, 11,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Only 40% of African Americans and nearly 48% of Asian Americans in the county are fully vaccinated.

Data shows 52% of kids 12 to 17-years-old are fully vaccinated.

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says they’re trying to increase those rates and reach people who may be hesitant.

“I still think that we have a great opportunity to convince more people to get vaccinated by doing things like this,” said Dr. Taylor. “By reminding people that you can make the time by making it convenient and then helping people to understand like the pastor shared and everybody else up here that we really are in this together.”

This site is only offering vaccines to people 12 and up. Children 5 to 11-years-old can go to the Shelby County Health Department on Jefferson Avenue to get their vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

