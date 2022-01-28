Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Whitehaven mass vaccination site reopens

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Shelby County, a vaccine site at Southwest Tennessee Community College is reopening.

County, faith and health leaders say they wanted to give people who haven’t been vaccinated a convenient and safe way to get a shot.

Before the site closed, nearly 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to people across the county.

Now that over 50% of the county is fully vaccinated, health leaders are looking to increase vaccination in children, teens and minorities.

Community leaders talked about how many people wanted this site to come back and gave testimonies on how COVID-19 has affected them and people who live in Whitehaven.

The president of Methodist South Hospital pointed out since the pandemic began, 11,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Only 40% of African Americans and nearly 48% of Asian Americans in the county are fully vaccinated.

Data shows 52% of kids 12 to 17-years-old are fully vaccinated.

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says they’re trying to increase those rates and reach people who may be hesitant.

“I still think that we have a great opportunity to convince more people to get vaccinated by doing things like this,” said Dr. Taylor. “By reminding people that you can make the time by making it convenient and then helping people to understand like the pastor shared and everybody else up here that we really are in this together.”

This site is only offering vaccines to people 12 and up. Children 5 to 11-years-old can go to the Shelby County Health Department on Jefferson Avenue to get their vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

UofM law school among 99 schools to help address housing, eviction crisis
UofM law school among 99 schools to help address housing, eviction crisis
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Whitehaven vaccine site reopens
Whitehaven vaccine site reopens
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital performs 50th heart transplant
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital performs 50th heart transplant