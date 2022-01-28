Advertise with Us
West Memphis mayor asks public to keep taking COVID-19 seriously

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon took to social media Thursday to encourage residents in his city to continue taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

“Due to these pandemic times we are in, we must be vaccinated and boosted,” McClendon said. “Now, does that guarantee we won’t get the virus? No, but it is the best defense against the virus. We must also wear our masks as well as follow the CDC guidelines. So, let’s be a better West Memphis and Crittenden County so we can get back to some form of normalcy.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, nearly 42% of Crittenden County residents are fully vaccinated. There are currently 692 active cases reported in the county.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

