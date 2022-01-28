Waterfront expansion set to move forward with Tennessee state funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All systems are go for state funding of proposed expansions of the Mississippi River docks as more tourists arrive in the Bluff City aboard the growing river cruise business.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke to Action News 5 Thursday about the proposal the mayor unveiled in December, featuring a Ferris wheel, damming up the Wolf River to a lake, and most importantly, expanding the capacity of Beale Street Landing to welcome more than one cruise ship.

“Our Beale Street Landing, the dock on there is too small,” said Strickland. “It can’t hold two ships at once. So, we’re going to expand that dock and build one at the north end of Mud Island called the Greenbelt Park Dock.”

Strickland said the state is requesting $26 million in state funding for the dock expansion and the legislature is now considering the request.

Sexton complimented Strickland as the only big-city mayor in the state who goes to visit state lawmakers on their home turf across West Tennessee to lobby for Memphis projects and learn what needs they have.

