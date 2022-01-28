Vols’ Chandler for Defensive Player of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler is named to the 15 player watch list for Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year.

As well as being on offensive spark for the Vols, Chandler has a team-high 39 steals and 6 blocked shots.

The former Briarcrest High star is one of only three freshmen on the list. As a team, Tennessee ranks 9th in total steals and 11th in forced turnovers.

The Vols next play Texas in Austin Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

