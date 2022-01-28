Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Vols’ Chandler for Defensive Player of the Year

Kennedy Chandler
Kennedy Chandler(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler is named to the 15 player watch list for Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year.     

As well as being on offensive spark for the Vols, Chandler has a team-high 39 steals and 6 blocked shots.

The former Briarcrest High star is one of only three freshmen on the list. As a team, Tennessee ranks 9th in total steals and 11th in forced turnovers.

The Vols next play Texas in Austin Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

Tigers get payback on East Carolina
Tigers get payback on East Carolina
Ja Morant
Ja Morant named NBA All-Star starter
Emani Jefferson
Tiger women’s basketball falls at Tulsa
Basketball
Injury update for UofM Men’s Basketball vs East Carolina University