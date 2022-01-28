Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

UofM law school among 99 schools to help address housing, eviction crisis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, the White House recognized 99 law schools across the U.S. for answering a call to action to help address the housing and eviction crisis.

Among those 99 law schools is the University of Memphis (UofM) Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

The attorney general issued the call to action in August and immediately, UofM and other schools stepped up to help their communities by support and legal aid with the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Friday, the deputy secretary of the treasury thanked these 99 schools.

“Today, there are families that remain in their home, children that are still in their schools and communities that have been held together because of the assistance rental program and the hard work and dedication of countless Americans,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

Since August, over 2,100 law students dedicated over 81,00 hours to serve over 10,000 households.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

Overall violent crime rate increases in 2021 despite drop at end of the year
Overall violent crime rate increases in 2021 despite drop at end of the year
Overall violent crime rate increases in 2021 despite drop at end of the year
The Trumann fire station is working out of the number two station until they can rebuild the...
Trumann Fire Department begins to rebuild after tornado
Health leader says pandemic could transition to endemic
Shelby County Health Department weighs in on if COVID-19 become a seasonal threat like the flu