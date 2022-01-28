UofM law school among 99 schools to help address housing, eviction crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, the White House recognized 99 law schools across the U.S. for answering a call to action to help address the housing and eviction crisis.

Among those 99 law schools is the University of Memphis (UofM) Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

The attorney general issued the call to action in August and immediately, UofM and other schools stepped up to help their communities by support and legal aid with the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Friday, the deputy secretary of the treasury thanked these 99 schools.

“Today, there are families that remain in their home, children that are still in their schools and communities that have been held together because of the assistance rental program and the hard work and dedication of countless Americans,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

Since August, over 2,100 law students dedicated over 81,00 hours to serve over 10,000 households.

