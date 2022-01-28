Advertise with Us
Tigers get payback on East Carolina(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s revenge time for the Memphis men’s Tigers basketball team.

The University of Memphis is out to erase the sting of a buzzer-beating 1 point loss at East Carolina almost two weeks ago.

The Tigers had a chance to get them back Thursday at FedExForum, but had to do it shorthanded with Jalen Duren, DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley, and Jayden Hardaway all out with injuries.

Memphis used defense early. Malcolm Dandridge the steal and the long pass up to Alex Lomax for the layup and the first bucket of the game. Then it became the Josh Minott Show. Minott with the pass to Tyler Harris for the wing three put it on the board. Then Minott found Lester Quinones for another wing triple.

With the Tigers up 5, Lester led with four 3s and 17 points. Fast break Emani Bates couldn’t finish, but Minott was right there for the follow. It started to look pretty good East Carolina, trying to break back the other way, but Minott was right there for the erasure, with one of 12 blocks on the night for the Tigers.

Fast break UofM finished by Bates’ wing three and 10-point lead for the Tigers. It was another fast break for the UofM when Tyler nearly turned it over but found Bates for the jam with 8 for Bates.

Memphis went on to exact its revenge, beating the Pirates. with a final score of 71-54.   We’ll have complete highlights and postgame Friday at 6 p.m. on Action News 5.

