THP confirms name of deceased driver in crash involving MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver of one of the vehicles in a fatal crash involving a Memphis police officer.

Lt. William Futrell with THP confirms Malik Estridge is the other driver who died in the crash that also killed Memphis police officer Corille Jones.

According to a preliminary report, two drivers collided with Jones’ squad car at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill.

Jones was laid to rest Thursday morning.

THP says this crash is still under investigation and a full report will not be released until it is complete.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.