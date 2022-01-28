Suspects wanted in gas station carjacking on Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects are on the run after carjacking a woman and her three children at a Memphis gas station Thursday morning.

Memphis police say the woman pulled up to a pump at a Circle K gas station on Germantown Parkway when a white Nissan Altima pulled up next to them.

Two men then jumped out of the vehicle, armed with guns and demanded the women to “drop it off” in reference to her gray 2013 Dodge Challenger, according to police. She was able to get her children out of the vehicle before the suspects fled the scene in it.

They headed eastbound on Dexter Road followed by the white Nissan Altima

Police say the gas station did not have surveillance cameras in the area of the pumps so no video footage is available.

Later that morning, police located the car on Carrollton Avenue.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

