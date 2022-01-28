Suspect indicted in deadly shooting of alleged shoplifter in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been indicted in the deadly shooting of an alleged shoplifter in Memphis.

Ashley Croom, 32, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder.

The incident happened July 22, 2021 at the Dollar Tree in the 1800 block of South Third where Croom was an employee. Investigators say Croom followed 27-year-old Dewaynne Reed out of the store and confronted him in the parking lot about items he allegedly took without paying.

Croom is being held on a $250,000 bond.

