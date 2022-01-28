Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect indicted in deadly shooting of alleged shoplifter in Memphis

Suspect indicted in deadly shooting of alleged shoplifter in Memphis
Suspect indicted in deadly shooting of alleged shoplifter in Memphis(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been indicted in the deadly shooting of an alleged shoplifter in Memphis.

Ashley Croom, 32, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder.

The incident happened July 22, 2021 at the Dollar Tree in the 1800 block of South Third where Croom was an employee. Investigators say Croom followed 27-year-old Dewaynne Reed out of the store and confronted him in the parking lot about items he allegedly took without paying.

Croom is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Whitehaven vaccine site reopens
Whitehaven vaccine site reopens
Shelby County Health Dept. and Southwest to open Whitehaven vaccination site
Whitehaven mass vaccination site reopens
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital performs 50th heart transplant
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital performs 50th heart transplant