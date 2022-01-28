Advertise with Us
Semi truck overturned at Whitten and Raleigh Lagrange

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a semi truck that was overturned at Whitten Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Police have not said what caused the truck to overturn, but they say that no injuries have been reported from the incident.

