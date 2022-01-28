Semi truck overturned at Whitten and Raleigh Lagrange

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a semi truck that was overturned at Whitten Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Police have not said what caused the truck to overturn, but they say that no injuries have been reported from the incident.

