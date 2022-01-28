Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A quick cold blast followed by a solid warming trend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sky will clear with falling temperatures this evening into tonight. The wind will die down to 5-10 mph after midnight. Lows will plummet into the teens to low 20s.

WEEKEND: Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Rain will move in ahead of the next big cold front Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain could end as a little wintry mix Thursday with falling temperatures, but it doesn’t look like anything significant at this time. Expect another cold blast at the end of next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens by next Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Here’s one way to visualize it. Weather tells you what to wear each day. Climate tells you what...
Breakdown: Why there’s a difference between Weather and Climate
WMC
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 28, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Cool temperatures linger through Saturday, but then rebound into next week