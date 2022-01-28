A quick cold blast followed by a solid warming trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sky will clear with falling temperatures this evening into tonight. The wind will die down to 5-10 mph after midnight. Lows will plummet into the teens to low 20s.

WEEKEND: Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Rain will move in ahead of the next big cold front Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain could end as a little wintry mix Thursday with falling temperatures, but it doesn’t look like anything significant at this time. Expect another cold blast at the end of next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens by next Friday.

