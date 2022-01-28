Mask expert explains protection of N95 masks in wake of Omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. government is in the process of distributing 400 million N95 masks to the public.

The announcement comes as the CDC calls for stronger protection in place of cloth masks in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, a scientist and expert on N95s at 3M, joined Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain the difference between cloth masks, disposable surgical masks and respirators lie the N95 or KN95.

