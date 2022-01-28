Advertise with Us
Mask expert explains protection of N95 masks in wake of Omicron variant

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. government is in the process of distributing 400 million N95 masks to the public.

The announcement comes as the CDC calls for stronger protection in place of cloth masks in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, a scientist and expert on N95s at 3M, joined Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain the difference between cloth masks, disposable surgical masks and respirators lie the N95 or KN95.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

