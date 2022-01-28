Advertise with Us
Man charged in New Year’s Day shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Manuel Flores has been charged after shooting a gun on New Year’s that hit and injured two people in a neighbor’s home on Purple Leaf Lane in Cordova.

According to the affidavit, on January 1 the two residents heard gun shots coming from behind their house. A bullet came through a back window and hit one of the residents in the shoulder and they were later taken to the hospital and treated for the injury

The two say that guns were shot frequently on holidays from the house behind theirs, and they did not think the shooting was intentional.

The report says that in their investigation police found several bullet defects on the fence line of the victims’ property. During a search warrant, investigators found a 9mm Taurus Millennium handgun inside of a red Ford Mustang parked at the house behind the victims’ home, and the spent casings matched those inside of the gun.

The vehicle belonged to Flores, who said that he was the only one who has had possession of the gun.

Flores is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after discharging a weapon into an occupied home.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

