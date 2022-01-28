Advertise with Us
Judge grants suspects in Young Dolph’s murder another week to find attorneys

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal court judge granted two suspects indicted for the murder of Young Dolph another week to find attorneys.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were in court for arraignment last week, when they requested the judge give them a week to find representation in the case.

Both of them told the judge they would have them by their next appearance, Jan. 28.

During Friday’s hearing, the request was made again, with the judge setting a hard date to return to court on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. or they will be appointed public offenders.

Johnson and Smith remain behind bars without bond.

