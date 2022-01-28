Ja Morant named NBA All-Star starter

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has been selected as an NBA All-Star starter.

In an overwhelming vote by NBA Fans around the World, Ja will make his first appearance in the annual showcase as a Western Conference starter in the backcourt along side perennial All-Star Steph Curry.

Morant garnering more than 2.7 million fan votes, the second most among guards, and more than 800 thousand ahead of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Ja sealing the deal on his selection with a show stopping 41 point, 5 rebound, 8 assist effort in the Grizzlies 118-106 win at San Antonio last night.

On the Grizzlies 4-game Road Trip, Morant averaged super star numbers: 38 points, 8 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

The NBA All Star Game is February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

