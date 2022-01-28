Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story highlights the concourse modernization at the Memphis International Airport.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about how the new concourse updates reflect cultural diversity and inclusion by highlighting Latin art.

Another feature showcases an art director of the bilingual theatre group Cazateatro getting recognition from the Mexican consulate in Little Rock, AR.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

