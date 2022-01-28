Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story highlights the concourse modernization at the Memphis International Airport.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about how the new concourse updates reflect cultural diversity and inclusion by highlighting Latin art.

Another feature showcases an art director of the bilingual theatre group Cazateatro getting recognition from the Mexican consulate in Little Rock, AR.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

Memphis Zoo's Callie the Sea Lion
Callie the Sea Lion dies at Memphis Zoo
Memphis Zoo's Callie the Sea Lion
Callie the Sea Lion dies at Memphis Zoo
Cast member shares inside look of Broadway show Hadestown
Cast member shares inside look of Broadway show Hadestown
Cast member shares inside look of Broadway show Hadestown
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
Judge grants suspects in Young Dolph’s murder another week to find attorneys