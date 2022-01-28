Feeling cold again today, but warming up over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. We will start off the morning with clouds, but more sun will peek out this afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to hit 40 degrees today and a gusty north wind will make it feel even colder. It will feel frigid tonight with low temperatures in the teens and lower 20s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 39 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 21 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. It will feel chilly on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s and low temperatures around 32 degrees. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy on Monday, but more clouds and a chance for rain will be in the forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of the rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon and will stick around through Wednesday morning. A few showers will also be possible on Wednesday night into Thursday along a cold front. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees at the beginning of the week, but will drop down by the end of the week.

