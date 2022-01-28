Advertise with Us
Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash

(Margaret Gwaltney)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman reported missing after crashing her vehicle in Lauderdale County last week has been found dead, according to her family.

Mary Tate, 54, went missing after she crashed northbound on Highway 51 heading toward Ripley.

Witnesses said Tate got out of her car and continued southbound on foot. It was the last time she was seen.

Tate’s sister, Margaret Gwaltney, said Thursday that she was found dead less than a mile from where the accident happened.

A cause of death has not been given.

