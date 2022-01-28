Fallen Memphis police officer Corille Jones laid to rest

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fallen Memphis Police Officer Corille Jones was laid to rest Thursday in a celebration of life.

Officers, friends, and family came out in full force to pay their respects to a man they say earned the respect of so many in just 32 years of life.

Images of Jones with family and loved ones were projected on a screen as officers filed into the memorial.

His casket was draped with the American flag as prayers went up. A bagpipe dedication was followed by the color guard and song.

The police chief talked about Jones’ impact on others after nearly two years on the force.

“On the job, he represented the MPD with dedication and pride and he embodied community policing in every way,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis. “He built strong relationships with residents in the community he patrolled. From time to time while at work, he would play basketball, building camaraderie with young people in the communities that he served.”

Jones died in a crash on East Shelby Drive while on duty.

The police union set up a fundraiser for his two surviving daughters.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

