Cool temperatures linger through Saturday, but then rebound into next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front moved through overnight, ushering in much colder air for today. A gusty north wind will make it feel even colder today. Temperatures rebound this weekend and into Monday before our next chance of rain arrives.

NORMAL HIGH: 52

NORMAL LOW: 34

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 45. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 20 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. It will still feel chilly on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s and low temperatures around 32 degrees. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy on Monday, but more clouds and a chance for rain will be in the forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of the rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon and will stick around through Wednesday morning. A few showers will also be possible on Wednesday night into Thursday along a cold front. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees at the beginning of the week, but will drop down by the end of the week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

