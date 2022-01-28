Children still make up 33% of active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports that there are 14,697 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, 4,941 of them are pediatric cases.

Children also make up roughly a third of the 1,422 new cases reported over the last 24-hours, coming in at 567 new pediatric cases.

Throughout the pandemic, Shelby County has seen 218,534 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 2,899 deaths from the virus.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,176 cases per day for the last seven days.

SCHD reports another drop in the test positivity rate for the week ending in January 22. The rate is currently 23.5%, the lowest it’s been in about month.

Shelby County is averaging 795 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

552,054 total people vaccinated

1,186,827 total vaccinations administered

5,563 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

