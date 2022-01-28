Cast member shares inside look of Broadway show Hadestown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The acclaimed 2019 Tony Award winner Hadestown is coming to the Orpheum next month.

The Broadway touring cast will perform February 1 – 6.

Kevyn Morrow, who plays the role of Hades, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the show and what the audience can expect.

“I would say that they will never have seen a show like this,” Morrow said. “They will never have heard music like this. They would have never seen performances like this with this kind of energy coming at them from the stage and they would never have had a communal experience with this kind of energy and this kind of revelry. It’s a love story. It’s a tragedy. It will sweep you up and you will care about each and every one of the characters.”

