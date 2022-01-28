Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Callie the Sea Lion dies at Memphis Zoo

RIP Callie!
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Memphis Zoo’s beloved sea lions, Callie, passed away this week after being with the zoo for nearly 20 years.

Callie was the zoo’s only wild-born sea lion and was brought to the Bluff City after she was rescued and rehabilitated by the Marine Mammal Center in 2002.

The zoo says she was the star of their sea lion show for over a decade and was very popular.

She was the mother to another of the zoo’s sea lions, Teva who was born in 2012.

The zoo says Callie was a bit of a diva with strong opinions and always kept the staff on time.

Memphis Zoo encourages the community to help sea lions like Callie by recycling and avoiding single-use plastic as these are major threats to sea lions in the wild.

This is the second zoo animal that has died this month.

Last week, Memphis Zoo’s Sumatran tiger Ratu died at the age of 16.

RIP Callie and Ratu!

