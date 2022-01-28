Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breakdown: Why there’s a difference between Weather and Climate

The difference between weather and climate is a measure of time.
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We hear about weather and climate all of the time. There is, however, still a lot of confusion over the difference between the two.

Weather is a specific event—like a rainstorm or hot day—that happens over a short period of time. Weather can be tracked within hours or days.

Climate is the average weather conditions in a place over a long period of time, usually 30 years or more.

Think about it this way: Climate is what you expect, weather is what you get.

Here’s one way to visualize it. Weather tells you what to wear each day. Climate tells you what...
Here’s one way to visualize it. Weather tells you what to wear each day. Climate tells you what types of clothes to have in your closet.(ncei.noaa.gov)

When scientists talk about climate, they’re looking at averages of precipitation, temperature, humidity, sunshine, wind velocity, phenomena such as fog, frost, and hail storms, and other measures of the weather that occur over a long period in a particular place, usually 30 years.

For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January, or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July.

The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local meteorologist say “today we hit a record high for this day,” they talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. And a changing climate means there will be more extreme weather events, whether its more intense thunderstorms and tornadoes, hurricanes, or even winter storms and blizzards.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family says woman found dead after going missing following Lauderdale Co. crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior

Latest News

Breakdown: Why there’s a difference between Weather and Climate
Breakdown: Why there’s a difference between Weather and Climate
WMC
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 28, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Cool temperatures linger through Saturday, but then rebound into next week
WMC First Alert Weather
Feeling cold again today, but warming up over the weekend