An up and down weather pattern through next week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger much of the night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will gradually turn northwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIGID FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will northwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. It will feel like the upper 20s to low 30s most of the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and frigid. Lows will plummet into the teens to low 20s.

WEEKEND: Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain in the 50s to near 60 early next week with rain by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next main cold front will move through Thursday with rain ending and another cold blast at the end of next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

