Action News 5′s Joe Birch named 2021 Communicator of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) awarded Action News 5′s Joe Birch the 2021 Communicator of the Year award Thursday.

Birch has been serving Memphis at Action News 5 since 1978.

Jennifer Sharp, president of the local PRSA chapter said Birch is a “trusted voice for the city and the region. He has consistently shown a strong commitment to his profession as well as to the city he calls home.”

“All of that love for Joe, respect for Joe has developed as he has built trust and compassion with his viewers,” said Mason Granger, anchor and assistant general manager. “Qualities that have definitely made him communicator the year, years, of the decades, in fact, and that is a massive achievement.”

Congratulations Joe Birch!

