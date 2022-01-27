Visitation, Sea of Blue held for Memphis police officer killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sea of blue lined Memphis roadways Wednesday night as the Memphis Police Department honored one of its own.

Thirty-two-year-old Officer Corille “C.J.” Jones was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Jan. 20 at an intersection on East Shelby Drive.

The Memphis Police Association says Jones had served with the Memphis Police Department for nearly two years.

Action News 5 spoke to a few of his family members Wednesday night who described Jones as an angel on Earth.

”Couldn’t nobody be Corille ‘C.J.’ Jones,” said Jones’ brother Joshua Freeman. “That name was just made for him and you can see it. Like I said, just thinking about the times we had, I cried when I initially heard it but I haven’t cried since then. It’s nothing but smiles because that’s what he gave us, smiles and good times.”

Jones also leaves behind two daughters.

The Memphis Police Association set up a fundraiser for Jones’ family.

His funeral will be Thursday at Hope Church at 11 a.m.

The Town of Atoka is reminding residents that police officers will be blocking all travel across Highway 51 for the funeral procession and burial in the 700 block of Fayne Lane. The procession is expected to be large and may impact travel. The exact time of the procession is unknown.

