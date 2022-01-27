Violence intervention program moves into Memphis hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Putting the focus on crime prevention was one of the main topics Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland discussed during Wednesday’s State of the City address.

One way to prevent crime is to help crime victims from one day becoming crime suspects.

The way to keep that from happening is often minutes after a crime is committed.

“It’s been a gruesome grind. It’s an everyday, non-stop, 365-day grind,” said Brian Tillman, a member of 901 Block Squad.

Tillman has been a member of the 901 Bloc Squad for seven years. It’s a city-funded organization paid to be on crime scenes, working to calm tensions behind the scenes to keep the peace.

Starting this year, Tillman will have a new post off the streets and on the other side of crime. He’ll be in the city’s hospitals.

“A lot of people are most vulnerable and more receptive to talk to you in a time where they are in a situation where they can’t move,” he said. “Where they are isolated and away from the individuals where they can influence their thinking and decision-making. It’s the best time and the best place.”

It’s being called the Hospital Violence Intervention Program and it’s only been in place for a few weeks. It’s part of Mayor Jim Strickland’s Group Violence Intervention Program that he discussed during his State of the City address Wednesday.

“It’s a comprehensive and collaborative initiative aimed directly at interrupting the cycle of violent crime by adding new and significant resources to that work,” said Strickland.

Strickland said the program is complemented by non-police agencies like the 901 Bloc Squad.

Delvin Lane said last year, the city doubled the Bloc Squad staff to help combat the significant uptick in murders and aggravated assaults.

Strickland said the city will still rely on traditional crime-fighting measures with plans to rebuild the Memphis Police Department by increasing funding to help recruit more officers. and the creation of the SCORPION Unit, which focuses on lowering violent crime.

901 Bloc Squad has increased their numbers to 50 people and is spread out throughout the city.

