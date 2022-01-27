Advertise with Us
Two charged with false registration of stolen Porsche

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man and one woman have been charged with the false registration of a Porsche that had been reported stolen last year.

According to the affidavit, the Porsche, valued at $137,883, was stolen on Poplar Avenue in September 2021. The Auto Theft Taksk Force were alerted to a black Porsche that possibly had the VIN number changed to hide a theft parked on Ratliff.

The report says the VIN number on the dashboard showed the vehicle was registered to Amenia Howard, but the VIN on the driver’s side door was scratched through but readable. This number showed the Porsche was the same car stolen in September.

While the Porsche was being loaded onto a tow truck, Howard and Carrius Cathey approached detectives and asked what was happening to their vehicle. Both were taken into custody.

Amenia Howard is charged with criminal simulation, altering or destroying a motor vehicle serial number, theft of property $60,000-$250,000, and perjury.

Cathey’s charges have not been listed at this time.

