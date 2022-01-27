Advertise with Us
Tiger women’s basketball falls at Tulsa

Emani Jefferson
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball Team made its trip to Tulsa to try and picked up a win like the men did on Sunday in Oklahoma. 

Head Coach Katrina Merriweather’s club came in with an 11-5 against the 12-4 Golden Hurricane.

Former Houston High star Madison Griggs helped the tigers jump out by four early.

Emani Jefferson led the way with 22 points but Tulsa put three in double figures.

The Mayberry sisters went for 28 points.

Tulsa went on to win it. Final score 80-68. 

The University of Memphis’ next game is at home Saturday against Temple at 2 p.m at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on the campus.

